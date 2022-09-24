WATCH: Aaron Finch applauds Jasprit Bumrah after Indian pacers cleans him up with an unplayable yorker

Jasprit Bumrah stole the thunder on his return to international cricket after a long break due to an injury. The Indian pacer made his comeback in the second T20I against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Stadium in Nagpur on Friday and bowled a sensational yorker to clean up Aaron Finch in the 5th over of the rain-affected contest.

Bumrah had to spend a couple of months on the sidelines due to a back injury. He had missed the Asia Cup 2022 and was not part of the playing XI in the first T20I against Australia earlier this week. However, the pace returned in place of Umesh Yadav on Friday and made an instant impact.

In the very first over he bowled in the game, Bumrah produced an unpayable yorker which bamboozled Finch. It was an incredible delivery from the Indian fast bowler and the Australian skipper had no answers as his stumps were rattled to send him packing.

Finch was dismissed after scoring 31 runs off 15 balls in the 8 overs-a-side game and was seen applauding Bumrah for his brilliant delivery after his dismissal.

Finch's cameo and Matthew Wade's unbeaten 43 off 20 balls helped Australia post 90 runs on the board in eight overs. In reply, India rode on a fabulous knock of 20-ball 46 from captain Rohit Sharma to chase down the target of 91 runs with four balls to spare.

Rohit looked in sublime touch as the Hitman slammed four fours and as many sixes en route to his 20-ball 46 but ended up missing his half-century by a whisker. With the win, India levelled the three-match series 1-1 and will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the decider on Sunday.