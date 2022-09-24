He is going to break toes: Ex-Pakistan spinner lauds Jasprit Bumrah after his heroics against Australia

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire with the ball as he made a strong comeback from injury in the second T20I against Australia in Nagpur on Friday. Bumrah looked in a great rhythm and bowled a sensational yorker to clean up Aussie skipper Aaron Finch in his very first over in the game.

Bumrah was sidelined for a couple of months due to a back injury and missed the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. The premier fast bowler also didn't feature in the series-opener between India and Australia earlier this week before making his comeback to take Umesh Yadav's place in the playing XI in the second T20I on Friday.

Bumrah came out to bowl for the first time in the 5th over of the rain-curtailed encounter. He bowled a searing yorker to rattle Finch's stumps and send him packing on 31 off 15 balls to reduce Australia to 46/4 in the 8-overs-a-side contest. Bumrah bowled two overs in the game and finished with figures of 1/23.

Impressed with his heroics against Australia, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria lauded the Indian pacer and said he will be breaking the toes of many batters in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Kaneria also pointed out how Bumrah was on top of his pace during the game.

"Jasprit Bumrah is back on track. Opposing teams must be cautious as he appears to be in great rhythm. While he started with a wide, it was over 140 kph. He then bowled a brilliant yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Finch couldn't stop himself from applauding the delivery. It is never easy to make a comeback after an injury. He bowled an excellent spell under pressure. He is going to break people's toes at the T20 World Cup," he added.

Bumrah's return is a huge positive for India heading into the T20 World Cup in Australia next month after the pacers had struggled to deliver in the Asia Cup. Along with Bumrah, Harshal Patel is also back into the mix and will be hoping to find his rhythm soon.

After clinching the second T20I by four wickets to level the series 1-1, India will be aiming to win the three-match rubber when they lock horns with Australia in the third and final T20I on Sunday.