Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate hints at fielding a full-strength team amidst fear of suspensions

Gareth Southgate has uncovered he won't hope to rest players who are on a yellow card for the clash against Ukraine. England will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. A few savants and administrators have called for Gareth Southgate to rest the players who hazard suspension.

The group of four of Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Declan Rice, and Harry Maguire are one booking away from missing the semi-last should England make it to that stage.

At the point when found out if he would rest players who as of now have a booking in their possession, Gareth Southgate said: “I don’t really understand that rationale. I understand that strategically you might like to do that but I can’t think of a country in the world that would do that for a quarter-final, especially a country that’s only been to three semi-finals in its history. No, I think we’ve got to focus on tomorrow. I think it would be a big error to be thinking about anything else and I think it would be an insult to Ukraine as well."

He added: “So we won’t make any decisions based on yellow cards. We did in the last group game because we knew we had qualified and we had the opportunity to protect Phil in that game as we weren’t sure what was going to happen further on. But now we play to win and we’ve got to have everybody available.”

England played realistic football against Germany and did what's necessary in the subsequent half to seal a spot in the quarter-finals. Nonetheless, it stays not yet clear how they will move toward the game against Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate's side may play more proactive football against Ukraine. They will expect to stay away from any missteps as Ukraine have frequently jumped on their adversaries' mistakes in the competition up until now.