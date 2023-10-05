'England can win World Cup 2023 as...': Former England captain Michael Vaughan's BIG claim

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that Jos Buttler-led defending champions have it in them to replicate their 2019 success in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Vaughan feels England are mentally tough and, thus, can win the title once again in the ongoing edition. Buttler & Co. are one of the contenders and have entered the 50-over showpiece event as the No. 5 ranked side.

In his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan wrote, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this group. They can do it because England are very tough mentally. In a difficult situation, one of the players will stand up and do something to drag the team over the line."

"They generally blow teams away but when it gets spicy – such as the 2019 World Cup final and the must-win games in that tournament – they are mentally stronger than the rest," he further stated.

However, Vaughan sounded a bit concerned about the English bowling. In this regard, the 48-year-old added, "The doubt is whether the bowling (can) maximise conditions and take wickets at key times. We know the white ball in the UK does a bit early on and the likes of Chris Woakes and Curran are such a threat. But will the wickets nullify those two?"

England have kicked off the CWC 2023 edition against New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will be eager to start off with a bang and build on the momentum. They have two big games in the latter half of the tournament, versus India (on October 29 in Lucknow) and against arch-rivals Australia (on November 4 in Ahmedabad). The result of the two games will determine England's road ahead in the mega event.