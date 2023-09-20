England batter Joe Root picks THESE two players to top runs and wickets charts at ODI World Cup

England batsman Joe Root is all set to emulate success of their 2019 World Cup campaign at the upcoming edition of the ODI quadrennial event. The 2023 edition starts on October 5 next month in India with England entering as the defending champion for the first time in the history of ODI Word Cup.

"Having the experience of 2019 and how good that was and how much that meant to the group and for them to go out and get the opportunity to defend it is something we are relishing and really looking forward to," Root said as reported by the ICC.

"We are going to have to play some really good cricket, we are going to have to adapt to different conditions and have that consistency that you need so we will see how we go."

As for England's World Cup squad, Root said every player looks forward to play and perform for their country in the big tournaments and it is all about last two games. Notably, England surprisingly dropped Jason Roy from the squad and called up Harry Brook.

"It is very exciting to play in a World Cup event is something that you always look forward to as a player,” Root said.

"Big tournaments and big moments is where you want to go out and perform and impress and deliver for your country.

"You have to get to those last two games - the semi-final and the final - and it is about turning up and putting in the performance when it really counts," he added.

Speaking on who's going to lead the runs and wickets charts at the marquee tournament, Root named two of his team players for the honours.

"I am going to go for Jonny Bairstow (to be the leading run scorer)." Root said.

As for bowling, Root suggested: "He (Rashid) has so many different skills and variations to call upon. We know how important it is to take wickets in the middle overs...he has done a wonderful job for us for a long time and I anticipate him being very difficult on these wickets."

