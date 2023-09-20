Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal warns Men in Green for clash against India in World Cup

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has warned the Men in Green for their ODI World Cup clash against India on October 14. Akmal has said that Pakistan need to prepare really well else they are going to get 'thrashed badly' by India. Akmal's comments come on the back of Pakistan's Asia Cup loss against India in Super Four stage. Babar Azam's men were beaten by 228 runs by India - their biggest loss against the arch-rivals in terms of runs in ODIs.

“If they play with the same mentality as the Asia Cup, and the way we played for the past three years, they’re going to get thrashed badly. They need to prepare really well,” Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

Talking about India, the former Pak keeper said: “Mohammed Shami is on the bench, he doesn’t play in this XI. That shows you it’s a complete bowling unit. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are in form, Shubman Gill scored a century recently, so it looks a solid batting unit. I’ll just say that for the match we have on October 14, Pakistan team need to plan really well to put them under pressure.”

As for India, the Men in Blue look in prime form with all guns firing as visible from their triumphant Asia Cup campaign. India lost just one game, against Bangladesh, in the regional tournament and beat Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Nepal comprehensively to win the trophy.

India, however, suffered a minor setback with all-rounder Axar Patel suffering an injury. While there's still time for the quadrennial event, which starts on October 5, India have given a call-up to veteran off-spinner Ravi Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the Australia ODI series. India play Australia in three ODIs from September 22 ahead of the World Cup warm up games.

