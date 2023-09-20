ICC confirms Dallas, Florida and New York as venues for 2024 T20 World Cup for United States leg
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed three venues for the 2024 T20 World Cup that will be hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The confirmation came on Wednesday, September 20 with three cities - Dallas, Florida, and New York set to stage the carnival of the shortest version of cricket in 2024. The T20 World Cup will be the first time the USA hosts a major ICC event, having previously served as home ground for West Indies during several bilateral series in the past.
📍The United States of America— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023
🏆 ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2024
Three venues in the USA have been confirmed for the mega-event next year 🤩
USA to stage T20 World Cup
“We’re delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world’s biggest sport market,” ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement.
USA and West Indies were selected as co-hosts for the global tournament back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.
Modular stadium solutions will be applied to increase facilities for the upcoming event. An agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000-seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding of the required permit next month.
