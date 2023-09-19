Star Brazilian footballer to visit India's Kolkata before Durga Puja in October, find itinerary details

Brazil, football and Kolkata have a close-netted relationship, with several former stars visiting the Indian city in the past, some on multiple occasions. The love for the most-followed sport in the world is beyond words in that part of the country, and the reports of a former Brazilian star and a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldinho, planning to visit Kolkata around Durga Puja will skyrocket the excitement.

Per a report in the Indian Express, Sports promoter and business consultant Satadru Dutta has claimed to have convinced Ronaldinho’s brother cum manager Assis to bring the football veteran to India before Durga Puja – a festival grandly celebrated with flair and colour in West Bengal.

“Multiple reports are circulating in the media about who will visit Kolkata, but I can tell the fans that I met Ronaldinho’s brother cum manager Assis and the plan is to bring the Brazilian great before the Durga Puja,” said Dutta, the man who was behind bringing Pele, Maradona and Cafu along with others to India before.

Dutta revealed the talks are in the final stage with dates remaining to be decided, adding he proposed from 16th to 18th. But since Ronaldinho has some professional commitments to meet, all parties concerned are sure to come to a common ground soon.

“We are in the final stages of discussion, and all that remains as the dates. I want him to come on the 16th, 17th and 18th. But Ronaldinho also has some professional commitments for which there are a few finer details that need to be thrashed out, and then he can surely arrive before the festivities begin in the city,” Dutta explained.

Ronaldinho’s itinerary

On his brief visit to India, Ronaldinho will visit Mohun Bagan and East Bengal grounds, trying to play at least half an hour of football. Besides these, Ronaldinho will also pay a visit to Narendrapur Green Park Durga Puja pandal, which is set to be designed like the 2022 FIFA World Cup final’s venue – the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

If everything goes to the plan, an 80-foot statue of another football great Argentina’s Lionel Messi, will be the star attraction at the venue.

“But if Ronaldinho visits the pandal, then we will include other football stalwarts as well and not just limit it to Messi,” Dutta added.

Meanwhile, another Brazilian legend Neymar, playing for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, is likely to come to India and play his AFC Champions League Group stage game against India’s Mumbai FC in Pune later in the year.

