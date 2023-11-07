ENG vs NED live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 England vs Netherlands live on laptop, mobile

ENG vs NED live streaming: England and Netherlands will meet in match no. 40 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday (Nov 8). The match is slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

England is in tenth place in the standings with just one win out of seven matches. On the other hand, the Netherlands have registered two wins in the seven games that they have played in the tournament so far.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: When is England vs Netherlands match to be played?- Date

The England vs Netherlands match will be played on Wednesday, November 8.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs Netherlands match will be played?- Time

The England vs Netherlands match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs Netherlands match be played?- Venue

The England vs Netherlands match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Netherlands match?

The live telecast of the England vs Netherlands match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs Netherlands match online?

The England vs Netherlands match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ENG vs NED, World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands probable playing XI

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Netherlands (NED): Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren