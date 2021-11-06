Dwayne Bravo retires from international cricket as West Indies end 2021 T20 WC campaign

ANI
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Published: Nov 06, 2021, 07:51 PM(IST)

Dwayne Bravo Photograph:( AFP )

Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies with 78 wickets in 91 matches. He also scored more than 1000 runs.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Saturday hanged his boots as his team`s T20 World Cup campaign came to end following the defeat against Australia.

On Thursday, moments after West Indies' loss to Sri Lanka, Bravo had told ICC on the post-match Facebook Live show that he will be drawing the curtains on his international career after the showpiece event.

As West Indies faced a defeat at the hands of Australia on Saturday, Bravo played his last game in international cricket.

The West Indies all-rounder bowled four overs and gave 36 runs in the game against Australia in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The seam-bowling all-rounder is one of the greatest performers in the shortest format, and his bowling at the death is exceptionally good.

He has excelled and is the leading wicket-taker for West Indies with 78 wickets in 91 matches. His best figures are 4-19 which came this year against South Africa at the Grenada National Stadium.

A two-time T20 World Cup winner, Bravo scored more than 1000 runs. He had made his international debut in 2004.

Coming to the match, Australia demolished West Indies in their final Super 12 match in Group 1 of the ongoing ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

With this 8-wicket win, Aussies are now in a good position to make the ICC Men`s T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh played the innings of 89* and 53 respectively as Australia chased the target of 158 in 16.2 overs. 

