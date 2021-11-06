Explainer: What India, New Zealand & Afghanistan need to do to qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals

India's eight-wicket win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 has left the race for a spot in the semi-final wide open in Group 2 of the Super 12s. As the tournament heads towards its business end, the race for the top four is heating up with each passing day. Currently, as many as three teams are in contention to make it to the semis as far as Group 2 is concerned.

India have the trickiest route to the semi-finals despite having won their last two matches by huge margins. Their back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand had pushed them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament but India have bounced back strongly to remain alive in the race for the semi-finals.

Nonetheless, Virat Kohli & Co.'s fate rests on the shoulders of Afghanistan, who will have to beat New Zealand in their final league game on Sunday to keep India in the race. A loss against New Zealand will end both India and Afghanistan's campaign in the tournament.

Here is a look at what India, New Zealand and Afghanistan need to qualify for the semis:

1) India (Points - 4, net run rate - +1.619, matches remaining - 1)

Let's start with the trickiest one and the most unlikely one to make it. India suffered consecutive defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches which almost confirmed their ouster from the tournament before they staged an emphatic comeback. India crushed Afghanistan by 66 runs before thrashing Scotland by 8 wickets on Friday (November 05).

If Afghanistan manage to beat New Zealand in their last Super 12 game on Sunday (November 06), India will have a great chance of qualifying, provided they beat Namibia by a good margin to stay above Afghanistan in the net run rate. However, if Afghanistan lose, India's campaign will be over in T20 World Cup 2021.

2) Afghanistan (Points - 4, net run rate - +1.481, matches remaining - 1)

Afghanistan are as much in the fray as India to qualify for the semis. The equation is not the simplest one for Afghanistan but they are in a must-win situation. A loss will confirm their exit from the competition while a win against New Zealand in their last game will not only keep India alive but also give Mohammad Nabi & Co. a healthy chance of becoming the second team after Pakistan to qualify for semis from Group 2.

Afghanistan will have to win by a big margin against New Zealand to ensure their net run rate is too much for India to catch up when Kohli & Co. take on Namibia in their last game. Afghanistan can qualify only if they can beat New Zealand and overtake India on net run rate while hoping that Kohli's men fail to surpass it in their game against Namibia.

3) New Zealand (Points - 6, net run rate - +1.277, matches remaining - 1)

New Zealand are the strongest contenders to finish second in Group 2 and qualify for the semi-finals. Their only loss so far in the tournament came against table-toppers Pakistan and the Black Caps have since won their next three matches in a row. The equation is a simple one for them as they have their fate in their own hands.

New Zealand will be the second team from Group 2 to qualify along with Pakistan if they beat Afghanistan in their last game. However, if they lose it might cost them a spot in the top four of the tournament. It is a must-win situation for New Zealand against Afghanistan as they can't afford a slip up in their final Super 12 game.