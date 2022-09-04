Deepak Hooda in for Ravindra Jadeja? India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan

India were dealt a huge blow ahead of the start of the Super Four campaign in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an injury. Jadeja's knee injury has sidelined him from the Asia Cup and the all-rounder might be forced to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as well later this year.

In Axar Patel, India have managed to rope in a like-to-like replacement for Jadeja but it remains to be seen if the left-arm all-rounder will be able to make the cut against Pakistan. Deepak Hooda, who has been in sublime form with the bat this year and can be a handy bowler, is also one of the favourites to take Jadeja's spot in the playing XI.

Jadeja had been a vital cog in the Indian team across formats for over the last few years now and his batting has improved immensely. He was promoted up the order and sent to bat at no.4 in India's opening game against Pakistan where he notched up a crucial 35 to help the Men in Blue get off to a winning start.

Jadeja has also been an excellent fielder and a brilliant contributor with the ball. While his presence will be dearly missed in the remainder of the Asia Cup, India will hope his surgery can be delayed for a few months for him to be able to feature in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Axar and Hooda can be his direct replacements in the squad but his absence will also leave India with a major selection headache as far as the wicket-keeper's spot is considered. It was Jadeja, who batted up the order in Rishabh Pant's absence in the first game against Pakistan with Dinesh Karthik in the playing XI, however, Pant will likely be a certain selection over Karthik now that Jadeja is out.

The top three of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will all retain their spots along with Hardik Pandya as the key all-rounder in Jadeja's absence. In the bowling department, a change can be expected with pacer Avesh Khan not well. India might go with an extra spinner in R Ashwin if Avesh fails to make the cut.

India are unbeaten so far in the tournament having won their first two games against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively. Rohit Sharma & Co. will be looking to make it two wins in a row against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday and continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

India's predicted playing XI for Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan/R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal