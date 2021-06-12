Cricket: You have to ask the question, is it necessary?: Jon Lewis relights the soft signal debate

Jon Lewis, England's bowling coach has conceded that the hosts were not exactly satisfied with the delicate sign call relating to Devon Conway, which gave the New Zealand batsman an early relief in his innings. In the tenth over of the New Zealand innings on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test, Conway edged England pacer Stuart Broad to third slip, with Zak Crawley taking a low catch.

The on-field umpire alluded to the choice higher up with a delicate sign of "not out". Replays were uncertain and the New Zealand batsman endure, leaving Stuart Broad apparently disappointed. To add to England's misfortunes, Devon Conway proceeded to score a lively 80.

Towards day's end of the play, Jon Lewis, while addressing the press, clarified that the England camp was baffled with the decision going in the batsman's approval. He additionally scrutinized the rationale of a delicate sign.

"You could see from the reaction on the field they were clearly frustrated by that. It's sport and it divides opinion. New Zealand will be happy, we will be frustrated. But the question really is, is the soft signal required? Should there be one, or could the guy off the field make the decision? "You have to ask the question, is it necessary? Should you make life as easy as possible for the officials?"- Jon Lewis said

Devon Conway, then again, offered a contrasting perspective to the England camp. The New Zealand opener expressed that if the technology exists, it ought to be utilized. He said:

"I nicked it and looked back because I wasn't 100 percent sure if it did carry. I stood there to wait and see if the umpire was going to give me out and fortunately the ruling went my way. I'm pretty grateful it perhaps bounced in front of the fielder and I'm pretty happy I got another chance. We've got the technology to prove whether guys catch it or if it dropped short, why not use the technology if we have it?"

While England had an extreme day, Stuart Broad was their best bowler by some distance. He asserted 2 for 22 of every 15 overs. Jon Lewis was all acclaim for Stuart Broad.

"He was outstanding, he bowled fantastically well, really put in a shift for the whole time, and showed the way for the other guys” - he said

Lewis additionally conceded that Dan Lawrence's wicket of Will Young towards the day's end was a truly necessary reprieve: "It was a real bonus wicket. It will make our lives a little bit easier and gives us someone fresh to bowl at."

New Zealand had advanced to 229 for 3 at stumps on Day 2.