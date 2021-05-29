Cricket- 'Still one of top bowlers in world': Wasim Akram on Mohammad Amir

Pakistan's legendary pacer Wasim Akram has come to Mohammed Amir's defence after several former players criticised the left-arm pacer after retiring from Test cricket.

Amir announced his retirement after a fall out with head coach Misbah Ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Several former Pakistan players lashed out at the pacer for his decision, however, Akram felt that it was his personal decision and others should not have any problems.

“I still think he should have a place in the Pakistan side. We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years. I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them. They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options,” Wasim told Cricket Pakistan.

“When I had a senior bowler guiding me as a young bowler, I had Imran bhai and I would ask him before every ball. It gives you that added confidence when a senior bowler tells you to do something. I think that is also why Amir is so important,” he added.

“Amir should ask himself what his plans are for the future. He should ask himself what his personal goals are. He can get any league in the world. He is still one of the top bowlers in world T20 cricket.

“If he retired from Test cricket, by the way, it was his problem. It was his decision. Why are we going against someone because he retired? A player knows about his own body, especially a bowler. Test cricket is not easy. If you haven’t played first-class cricket for five years, then your muscles aren’t used to bowling for that long. Amir should just play his cricket. There is no point to all of this. He said what he had to say and explained his point of view. Now he should just play cricket and enjoy his family life as well,” Akram said.