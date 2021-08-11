Cricket: 'Jasprit Bumrah has got amazing skills, a world-class bowler,' says Jonny Bairstow

England batsman Jonny Bairstow has praised Jasprit Bumrah's bowling abilities ahead of the subsequent Test match against India.

The first match of England versus India Test series finished in an impasse after a downpour deserted the last day of the Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah scalped a sum of nine wickets in the Test and put India in the driver's seat. He got four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

While Jasprit Bumrah couldn't excuse Jonny Bairstow in the two innings of the first Test, the English batsman was loaded with acclaim for the Indian pacer.

"Bumrah has amazing skills, hasn't he. He changed his inswinger to outswingers in the first Test. We all know his action is slightly different and his run-up too. He has only played 20 Tests and six of them in England I guess. So there are gonna be times when bowlers adapt to change their skills sets according to the conditions," Jonny Bairstow was quoted by ANI.

"We also have to give him the credit. He is a world-class bowler. We have seen in IPL, white-ball cricket in India, now also in red-ball," he added.

The second Test of England versus India series starts tomorrow in London. The enigmatic Lord's Cricket Ground will host the second match of this five-match series.