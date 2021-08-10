Dear world leaders, don't leave Afghanistan in chaos: Cricketer Rashid Khan

In Afghanistan, the Taliban is rapidly expanding its power. After a blitz through the north that drove tens of thousands of civilians to abandon their homes for the relative safety of Kabul and other towns, the Taliban took control of six Afghan provincial capitals on Tuesday.



Rashid Khan, the famous Afghanistan cricketer, turned to Twitter to plead to "global leaders" to help bring peace to the country.

"Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos, thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred every day, houses & properties being destructed. A thousand families displaced..Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghanistan (sic). We want peace," tweeted Rashid Khan.

Dear World Leaders! My country is in chaos,thousand of innocent people, including children & women, get martyred everyday, houses & properties being destructed.Thousand families displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans & destroying Afghaniatan🇦🇫.

We want peace.🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021 ×

Since May, when the US-led military alliance began withdrawing its soldiers, Afghanistan's long-running conflict has gotten much worse. The drill is expected to be finished by the end of the month.



Watch | Gravitas: What did the U.S. achieve in Afghanistan? Nothing

Following the Taliban's takeover of numerous districts across the nation, US intelligence assessments have warned that the country's civilian government may fall to the jihadist organisation within months of US soldiers leaving.

(With inputs from agencies)