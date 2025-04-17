Delhi Capitals (DC) have maintained their stance at the top of the points table with five wins from six contested matches in IPL 2025, with their latest victory against Rajasthan Royals in the first super over of the season making headlines. A win at home propelled them to stay ahead of Gujarat Titans – their opponent in the next game- and DC captain Axar Patel hinted at vice-captain Faf du Plessis’ return for that match, bolstering their batting attack.

Advertisment

Faf last played against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10 and has been out of action since due to an injury. Following beating RR, Axar talked about having the Proteas great back for the table toppers. Without detailing enough on the nature of his injury and confirming his participation in the next marquee clash, Axar said,

"I had been told that he wouldn't be able to play three matches - that's the time he needs to recover - and two matches are done," Axar said. "Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going."

Also read | IPL 2025: Axar Patel heaps praise at 'Super' Mitchell Starc as Delhi Capitals oust Rajasthan Royals in Super Over

Advertisment

Against RCB, Faf suffered an injury while fielding, and though he batted in that game, scoring just two, he missed Delhi’s next tie against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5, with the skipper revealing, ‘Faf isn’t fit.’

Though Delhi’s top order has fetched runs this season thus far, with gloveman Abishek Porel and seasoned batter KL Rahul leading the chart, Fraser McGurk’s poor run with the bat has somehow restricted their flow of runs inside the Powerplay. The Aussie batter has scored just 55 runs in six contested matches, striking at 105.76, with his best being 38. He looks likely to make way for Faf, should the South Africa great clear fitness test and remain available for selection.

With Delhi playing just three overseas players since Faf’s injury, they could stick to the winning combination, including one mandatory (abovementioned) change from the next game onwards.

Advertisment

Is Kuldeep okay?

During the 17th over of the chase, Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav landed heavily on his shoulder while fielding, with the team physio running towards him to check him. Team captain Axar provided an update on his injury concern.

"I have no update on Kuldeep yet," Axar said. "If something serious had happened, then we would have known by now."

(With inputs from agencies)