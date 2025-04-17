The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Wednesday (April 16) witnessed its first Super Over as Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals served a thriller at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. Defending 189 runs to win for Delhi Capitals, the match ended in a stalemate before the one-over eliminator decided the outcome of the contest. However, it was the calm and composed Mitchell Starc who laid the foundation for the win as skipper Axar Patel was full of praise for him.

Axar in awe of Mitchell Starc

“I thought that if Starc could execute, he could bring us back in the game. He bowled the 20th over and the Super Over. So to bowl 12 yorkers in 12 balls, that's why he's an Australian legend,” Axar said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Defending nine runs in the final over of the regulation play, Starc bowled a series of Yorkers before the match ended in a tie. However, Starc had to do it again as he was handed the ball in the Super Over where he gave away only 11 runs.

Later, batting brilliance from Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul in the Super Over saw Delhi Capitals win the match and return to the top of the table after six games.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals serve thriller

Starc was later named the Player of the Match for his heroics with the ball, assuring Delhi returned to winning form. The team from the country’s capital lost only one match when they were ousted by Mumbai Indians after a series of runouts on Sunday.

The Capitals are next in action on Saturday (April 19) when they travel to Gujarat Titans’ Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clash will be significant as both teams are firmly in the Playoff race with eyes on the top two spots as well.