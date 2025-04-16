Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori had a light-hearted moment with the media ahead of his team’s clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday (April 17).

Responding to the recent trend of umpires checking the width of bats during the ongoing IPL matches, Vettori said with a smile, “I wish they would've checked bats when I was bowling.”

While it made everyone laugh, the former spinner quickly shifted focus to the present context - his team’s form, approach, and plans moving forward in IPL 2025.

SRH are coming off a sensational win against Punjab Kings where they chased down a massive 246, which was the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history. It was Abhishek Sharma who led the way with a blistering knock, helping Hyderabad grab two important points.

Speaking about SRH’s opening pair, Vettori said that while they haven’t been consistent, it’s not a concern. “It’s more about bad luck than anything else,” he said. He backed them to deliver strong partnerships in upcoming games, especially with high on confidence after the Punjab match.

Smaran Ravichandran replaces Zampa

The coach also addressed the team's approach with the bat. He explained that while SRH are known for their aggressive style, it isn’t careless. “It’s not reckless. It’s measured. They know when to go,” Vettori said, calling it 'calculated aggression'.

There was a key update on the injury front as Australian leggie Adam Zampa has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. Youngster Smaran Ravichandran has been brought in as his replacement.

With belief in the squad, Vettori remains confident as SRH head into a crucial phase of their campaign. They will be facing Mumbai Indians in their next encounter who are coming on the back of a thrilling win against the Delhi Capitals.