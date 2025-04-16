Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals in season's first super over on Wednesday (April 16). After Delhi Capitals forced the match into Super Over, thanks to a superb last over by Mitchell Starc, Rajasthan Royals put up a score of 11 runs in the super over. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs came to the crease and chased down the target in four balls.

Earlier in the innings, Abishek Porel's composed 49 was complemented by skipper Axar Patel's explosive cameo as Delhi Capitals posted a mammoth 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals.

If Porel and KL Rahul (38) laid a solid foundation with a 63-run stand, Axar's blistering 13-ball 34, along with Tristan Stubbs’ (34 no off 18 balls) late surge, provided the final flourish in an innings where momentum swung like a pendulum between the two sides.

It’s the first time after 2023 that a score above 200 wasn’t posted in IPL games in New Delhi. On a slow pitch, which offered ample help for slower deliveries and balls were stopping at times, RR bowled brilliantly to keep DC on a tight leash, as they reached 111/4 in 15 overs.

Put to bat first, Jake Fraser-McGurk got going by smashing Jofra Archer for two boundaries in the opening over. Abhishek Porel took a liking to Tushar Deshpande’s pace and lengths by hitting four boundaries and a six in the 23-run second over, with the wristy flick going over the deep-backward square-leg fence being the standout shot.

DC ended their power-play at 46/2. After that, RR kept things tight, especially with Wanindu Hasaranga bowling slower through the air and finding some grip, especially when bowling the googly.

With Sandeep bowling four wides and a no-ball, Stubbs took DC past 180 with a whipped four and slogged six, before being dropped by Theekshana on the last ball of the innings, as 19 runs came off an 11-ball final over.