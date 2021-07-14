Cricket: ICC unveils fixtures and points system for upcoming World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the point system of the upcoming World Test Championship (2021-23 cycle) and also the bilateral series that will kick off next month.

Matches in the latest edition of WTC will earn the same number of points that is 12 for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie. It is different from the previous edition, where the same number of points were allocated to each series.

🔸 12 points available every match, irrespective of series length

🔸 Teams to be ranked on percentage of points won



According to ICC Acting chief Executive Geoff Allardice, the changes had been made to simplify the points system while adding the inputs from the disruption last year. He said: “We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified. The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match. It maintained the principle of ensuring that all matches in a WTC series count towards a team’s standing while accommodating series varying in length between two Tests and five Tests.

Some cracking fixtures to look out for in the next edition of the ICC World Test Championship 🔥



“During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed. This helped us determine the finalists and we were able to complete the championship within the scheduled time frame. This method also allowed us to compare the relative performance of teams at any time, regardless of how many matches they had played.”

All nine teams will play six series each (three home and three away) with the cut-off date being 31 March 2023.