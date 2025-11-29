/Faf du Plessis pulls out of IPL 2026 auctions, confirms commitment to Pakistan Super League

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Faf du Plessis has officially pulled out of the coveted tournament after confirming the same on his social media handle on Saturday (Nov 29). Du Plessis, who the IPL with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021, played in 154 IPL matches and was a handy player, also confirmed his commitment to the Pakistan Super League. The former South Africa captain won’t be in the auction pool for IPL 2026, which takes place on Dec 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Faf pulls out of IPL 2026 auction

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote. “This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye — you’ll see me again.”

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season,” he said in the post. “A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality.”

More to Follow…