LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Delhi Capitals can go for ft Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Delhi Capitals can go for ft Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 13:34 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Delhi Capitals (DC) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell

Matheesha Pathirana
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for DC, as pace duo of Pathirana and Mitchell Starc could make trouble for any batting lineup.

Quinton de Kock
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong top-order batter for the team. His aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Delhi Capitals.

Andre Russell
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Andre Russell

Andre Russell can be the all-rounder DC might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as pace bowling option, which makes him a valuable pick.

Venkatesh Iyer
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is another player DC may target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for Delhi Capitals to consider.

Akash Deep
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Akash Deep

Pacer Akash Deep can be a smart pick for the DC in the auction. After releasing Mohit Sharms, DC lacks Indian pace bowling options and Akash Deep can fill that role well.

Trending Photo

Only 4 countries have the ultimate nuclear weapon advantage. Who controls the world’s nuclear triads?
7

Only 4 countries have the ultimate nuclear weapon advantage. Who controls the world’s nuclear triads?

Dharmendra dies at 89- Golden Words, Evergreen Charm: Timeless dialogues of Dharmendra that are still ruling the hearts of fans
9

Dharmendra dies at 89- Golden Words, Evergreen Charm: Timeless dialogues of Dharmendra that are still ruling the hearts of fans

Sholay, Dharamveer, Satyakam: 10 golden films of Dharmendra that defined impressive career
11

Sholay, Dharamveer, Satyakam: 10 golden films of Dharmendra that defined impressive career

Dharmendra's early days: From being winner of talent show to Bollywood debut
6

Dharmendra's early days: From being winner of talent show to Bollywood debut

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Delhi Capitals can go for ft Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock
5

IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Delhi Capitals can go for ft Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock