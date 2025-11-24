/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Delhi Capitals can go for ft Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Delhi Capitals (DC) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Quinton de Kock and Andre Russell
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for DC, as pace duo of Pathirana and Mitchell Starc could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Quinton de Kock is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong top-order batter for the team. His aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Delhi Capitals.
Andre Russell can be the all-rounder DC might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as pace bowling option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Venkatesh Iyer is another player DC may target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for Delhi Capitals to consider.
Pacer Akash Deep can be a smart pick for the DC in the auction. After releasing Mohit Sharms, DC lacks Indian pace bowling options and Akash Deep can fill that role well.