/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders can go for ft Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi and Rachin Ravindra
Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for KKR, as pace duo of Pathirana and Harshit Rana could make trouble for any batting lineup.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be another smart pick for the KKR in the auction. After releasing Mayank Markande, KKR lacks a quality leg-spinner and Bishnoi can fill that role well. He has a strong record of taking wickets in the middle overs.
Rachin Ravindra is another player KKR might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.
Tim Seifert is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong top-order batter for the team. His wicketkeeping skills and aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Kolkata Knight Riders.
After releasing Spencer Johnson, KKR will be looking for an experienced left-arm pacer who can lead the team bowling attack in the next IPL season. Topley, with his swing bowling could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether KKR decides to go after him in the auction or not.