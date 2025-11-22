LOGIN
IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders can go for ft Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 20:04 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 20:04 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can bid for. This probable set of players includes Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi and Rachin Ravindra

Matheesha Pathirana
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana is one of the best death overs bowlers bidding in IPL 2026 auction. He could be a strong signing for KKR, as pace duo of Pathirana and Harshit Rana could make trouble for any batting lineup.

Ravi Bishnoi
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could be another smart pick for the KKR in the auction. After releasing Mayank Markande, KKR lacks a quality leg-spinner and Bishnoi can fill that role well. He has a strong record of taking wickets in the middle overs.

Rachin Ravindra
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is another player KKR might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.

Tim Seifert
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong top-order batter for the team. His wicketkeeping skills and aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reece Topley
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Reece Topley

After releasing Spencer Johnson, KKR will be looking for an experienced left-arm pacer who can lead the team bowling attack in the next IPL season. Topley, with his swing bowling could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether KKR decides to go after him in the auction or not.

