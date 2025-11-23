/IPL 2026 auction: 5 players Chennai Super Kings can go for ft Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje

LOGIN
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 23:38 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 23:39 IST

As the IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, here's a look at the top five players Chennai Super Kings (CSK) can bid for. This probable set of players includes  Liam Livingstone, Anrich Nortje and Adam Zampa

Anrich Nortje
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anrich Nortje

After releasing Sam Curran and Matheesha Pathirana, CSK will be looking for an experienced pacer who can lead the team bowling attack with Khaleel Ahmed in the next IPL season. Nortje, with his swing bowling could be a perfect fit for them. It will be interesting to see whether CSK decides to go after him in the auction or not.

Liam Livingstone
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is another player CSK might target in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. He offers both attacking batting as well as an off-spin option, which makes him a valuable pick.

Quinton de Kock
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is also a good choice, as the franchise needs a strong left-hand top-order batter for the team. His aggressive batting make him a suitable option for the Chennai Super Kings .

Adam Zampa
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa could be another smart pick for the CSK in the auction. After releasing Ravindra Jadeja, CSK lacks a quality spinner and Zampa can fill that role well. He has a strong record of taking wickets in the middle overs.

Venkatesh Iyer
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer is another player CSK may target in the next IPL auction. He has the ability to bat aggressively in the middle overs and also offer some part-time spin. This makes him a clever and useful option for CSK to consider.

