Chennai Super Kings' Dwayne Bravo ruled out of IPL 2020 due to groin injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt with a huge blow as veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to a groin injury. Bravo, who has been instrumental to CSK’s success in the past, has played a crucial role with both bat and ball for CSK in the past but won’t be seen playing anymore in IPL 2020 owing to a groin injury.

Bravo, who suffered the groin injury in CSK’s match against Delhi capitals, wasn’t in the field to bowl the 20th over which forced Dhoni to go with Ravindra Jadeja in the final over against Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan. CSK went on to lose the match.

"No, Bravo isn't playing any more part this time around and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

Furthermore, Bravo had suffered an injury during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and even sat out of the first few matches for CSK. Bravo could manage only six matches for the Chennai outfit, bagging six wickets in IPL 2020.

CSK’s journey in IPL 2020 has been tough from the start after veterans Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh opted out of the T20 tournament due to personal reasons. After that, two players in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar tested positive for COVID-19 which created a bit of ruckus before the start of the lucrative tournament.

"Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player," he added.

CSK are still mathematically alive in IPL 2020 but it is highly unlikely that the MS Dhoni-led outfit will qualify for the playoffs.

