'What is Dhoni’s deal?': Kris Srikkanth slams CSK skipper for questionable decisions

Former Indian captain and selector Kris Srikkanth lashed out at CSK skipper MS Dhoni for his questionable calls as a captain in this year's Indian Premier League and slammed the choice of playing Kedar Jadhav despite his poor form.

Srikkanth responded to Dhoni's statement that the youngsters in the Chennai Super Kings squad did not show the spark needed to challenge the seniors and break into the playing XI.

“I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process,” Srikkanth told ‘Star Sports Tamil.

"This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process... but the process of selection itself is wrong. What is Dhoni’s deal? He says (N) Jagadeesan (uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman) doesn’t have spark, but does ‘scooter’ Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process, and Chennai’s tournament itself is over," he added.

Super Kings on Monday hit rock-bottom after they were beaten by Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets.

Srikkanth, who was the team mentor and brand ambassador of CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL, also questioned Piyush Chawla’s selection.

"Dhoni now says that since the pressure is off, he’ll give the youngsters a chance. Come on, yaar. I don’t understand this rubbish about the process at all.

"Karn Sharma at least took wickets. Chawla simply goes through the motions of bowling, coming on when the game is already lost. There is no doubt Dhoni is great, but I cannot agree with him or accept this." Dhoni’s remarks, after the game, were met with severe criticism on social media.

"Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there," Dhoni said at the presentation ceremony.

"Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament.

"Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure."