'Prized possession': Jos Buttler poses with Dhoni's jersey after downing CSK

English batsman Jos Buttler's half-century helped Rajasthan Royals clinch a win against Chennai Super Kings on Monday helping his side secure crucial two points to remain in the tournament.

Buttler was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock, however, he was later seen posing with a "prized possession" he got from former India captain MS Dhoni. Indian Premier League took to Twitter to share this photo and said: "Buttler all smiles with a prized possession."

The win against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi keeps Royals hope to secure a playoff spot. They have now moved to the fifth position on IPL's points table. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will not be playing in the play-offs as they hit rock bottom in the tournament table after registering just three wins and conceding 7 losses.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday became the first player to feature in 200 Indian Premier League matches after he stepped onto the field for Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni, who has been a regular face in IPL since its inception, has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant while breaking several records in T20 cricket. The former Indian captain has helped Chennai Super Kings win three IPL trophies while being the only captain to take CSK to the playoffs in every season they have participated in the IPL so far.

However, his 200th outing in the league was not pleasant as he could just score 28 runs off 28 balls.