MS Dhoni becomes first player to feature in 200 IPL matches

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday became the first player to feature in 200 Indian Premier League matches after he stepped onto the field for Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni, who has been a regular face in IPL since its inception, has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant while breaking several records in T20 cricket. The former Indian captain has helped Chennai Super Kings win three IPL trophies while being the only captain to take CSK to the playoffs in every season they have participated in the IPL so far.

"It's just a number. I have been fortunate to have played so many games," said Dhoni after reaching the iconic landmark in IPL.

Most matches in IPL:

MS Dhoni - 200

Rohit Sharma - 197

Suresh Raina - 192

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has also accumulated 4568 runs in IPL while winning numerous matches with the willow for the Chennai outfit. He holds a stunning average of 41.52 with a highest score of 84 not-out.

IN PICS | IPL trivia: Top records of 'Thala' MS Dhoni in the tournament

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, has achieved everything in the world of cricket and the new milestone of 200 IPL appearances looks like a cherry on top of a trophy-laden career.

While Chennai Super Kings have had a topsy-turvy run in IPL 2020 so far, the players could take this achievement on board and find fresh motivation to give a final push in the second half of IPL 2020 as race for the playoffs takes new turn with every single match.

Even Dhoni himself will look to get back to form with the willow as he has been going through a cold run with the bat in IPL 2020.

Regarded as arguably the greatest captain of all-time, Dhoni’s fresh achievement in the world of cricket is just one of those records which the veteran has achieved in his illustrious career.

