Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to bid for new IPL team: Reports

Recently, it was reported that the Manchester United's owners Glazers family are keen to bid for an IPL team for the upcoming 2022 edition. With the mega auction to be held later this year, two new IPL teams will join the cash-rich league and the BCCI is seeing many big names showing interest to bid for the two new teams ahead of the bidding process, scheduled to be held in Dubai on October 25 (Monday).

Ahead of the bidding, Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's name has also been included among the list of prospective owners of the new IPL teams. Deepika already has a sports background, being the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone. On the other hand, Ranveer is the brand ambassador of the NBA. In addition, the actor is also involved with several English Premier League (EPL) teams.

For the unversed, the BCCI had extended the deadline for the bidders till October 20. "The BCCI is not keen to give the rights to an off-shore company and will prefer Indian buyers but power equations can change the script dramatically,” the source was quoted as saying, Outlook reported. "Although it is a closed bid, we are expecting a fair and transparent process. The only hodgepodge could happen in the verification/elimination stage but it is unlikely BCCI will adopt unfair means to favour particular companies,” a bidder said on conditions of anonymity.

It will be interesting to see how far Deepika-Ranveer will go in the bidding process for the two new IPL teams. In the past, IPL has seen a lot of attraction from Bollywood stars such as Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla, Shahrukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, etc. Except Shilpa, the other three actors are still part of the cash-rich league as co-owners of Punjab and Kolkata franchise, respectively.

As per reports, Ahmedabad and Lucknow are frontrunners to be bases for two new franchises.