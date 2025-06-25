/Barbados showdown: Here’s the playing XI for West Indies and Australia

The West Indies and Australia have locked in their playing XIs for the opening Test in Barbados that commences on Wednesday (June 26). The hosts have handed Brandon King a debut on the back of some good white-ball form, while hard-hitting batter Shai Hope returns for his first Test appearance since 2021 and will keep wickets and bat at No.6.

There is also a recall for opener John Campbell, with Shamar and Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales making up a three-player pace attack with some help from bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and spinner Jomel Warrican. New West Indies skipper Roston Chase is confident the changes to the XI will provide a more attacking style of play, as both sides get ready to commence the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"We're looking to play with a bit more flair and bring back that Caribbean style to the game," Chase said. "We're just looking forward to making the Caribbean nation proud. I just want to ask the fans to just support the boys through and through."

Australia, meanwhile, had already revealed that Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis would replace the injured Steve Smith and dropped Marnus Labuschagne for the clash, with skipper Pat Cummins confirming the batting order for the opening match of the three-game series that will see the teams battle it out for the Frank Worrell Trophy.

Konstas will open alongside veteran left-hander Usman Khawaja, with Cameron Green continuing at No.3 despite a pair of failures in the recent World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's. Inglis will slot in at No.4 in Smith's usual position ahead of Travis Head and Beau Webster, while the Aussies will use the same four bowlers that featured in the Ultimate Test in London earlier this month.

That means there is no spot in the XI for back-up spinner Matt Kuhnemann, with Cummins instead deciding to stick with the three-pronged pace attack that has served the side so well during the last World Test Championship cycle. “Coming over here with a few unknowns, that's fine, you have to think on your feet. We feel like the three quicks are better suited for this wicket,” Cummins said.

Cummins said he wanted to give Green an extended run at No.3 to provide a bit more stability to the batting line-up. "I always like to not have too many moving parts," Cummins added. "We see that (Green at No. 3) as a long-term option. I think going into last week he's hitting the ball really well, he's moving really well.

"He had a Test match where it obviously didn't go to plan. Think he only faced three or four balls, so the message is not to look into that too much. We're really happy with where his game's placed and I dare say we'll get a decent run of number three."

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Roston Chase (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales