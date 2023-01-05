'Banned' Ronaldo will not be making his Al-Nassr debut today. Here's why

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be making his Al Nassr debut on Thursday, having signed for the Riyadh based club earlier this week.

The Portuguese superstar was scheduled to play in his side's Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ta'ee. However, a two-match ban imposed by the England’s Football Association (FA) for smashing an Everton fan's phone last year means that Ronaldo will have to warm the bench, per a report by The Daily Mail.

The 37-year-old forward was storming down the tunnel of Goodison Park last season when he angrily smashed the boy's phone. Following an investigation by the FA, Ronaldo was handed a $60,000 (£50,000) fine and two-match ban.

Notably, the five-time Ballon d'Or player apologised to the boy after the match through an Instagram post.

"It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game," wrote Ronaldo.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

The decision came a day after Manchester United and Ronaldo decided to part ways following the latter's now-infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

While Ronaldo is not in the same league or the country, the ban still stands and he will be eligible to play for the club only after Al-Nassr have played two competitive matches.

Local reports, however, suggest that Ronaldo would still not have started the match as coach Rudi Garcia wanted to give his star player time to regain full fitness before he could make his first appearance.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr for a world record $214.04 million fee for two years after being a free agent for almost two months.

After putting pen to paper, Ronaldo said he was thrilled about a new experience in a new country.

“I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring."

(With inputs from agencies)