Carlos Alcaraz had a difficult 2026, but he started and finished it with a bang. In January, Alcaraz won his first Australian Open to complete the Career Slam, and on Sunday (Nov. 22), he beat world No. 1 Alexander Zverev to win his maiden ATP Finals to finish off the season. Alcaraz is only the fourth player, behind Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, to complete the Career Slam and win the ATP Finals. The Spaniard did so at 23 years and six months, making him the youngest to achieve the feat.

Alcaraz finishes the season with a commanding win

In the ATP Finals, Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-2, 7-6(9-7) to clinch his maiden tour-finals title. With the win, he proved that Zverev may be number one, but the Spaniard remains the standard in men's tennis. After winning the 2026 Australian Open, Alcaraz suffered a wrist injury that kept him away from the game for nearly four-and-a-half months. He didn't get to play the French Open or Wimbledon. At the US Open, he lost in the quarterfinals to Ben Shelton.

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"It's been an amazing week, and I couldn't have finished it in a better way," Alcaraz said after winning the trophy. "I am really proud of playing great tennis. I had been chasing this trophy for a long time; it means the world to me."

Alcaraz's career so far