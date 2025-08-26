/Asia Cup 2025 | Netizens slam broadcasters for India vs Pakistan promo: 'I hope viewership crashes'

The Asia Cup 2025 is less than a month away, as eight nations will compete for the top honour on the continent. However, the eyes of the world will be on two teams that have heated rivalry over the years, as India and Pakistan will face each other in the group game on September 14. With that in mind, broadcasters have already started preparations for the high-voltage clash in Dubai. However, those preparations have hit a snag as netizens have taken a dig at broadcasters and Virender Sehwag, who features in the promo.

Netizens slam broadcasters, Sehwag

After Sony Sports Network released it latest promo for the Asia Cup, highlighting the India vs Pakistan clash, fans did not hold back. The backlash comes after India and Pakistan have been in a cross-border war for the last few months due to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of at least 26 innocent people. After the attack, India launched a counterattack on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in the first week of May.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Since then, both nations have been in hot water when it comes to diplomatic relations, while India has called for a boycott of Pakistan. This sea of boycott saw Indian veteran cricketers pull out of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash against Pakistan in Birmingham in July.

Now the outrage has led Indian fans to boycott the India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2025. Fans did not hold back and showed their anger on social media. One of the users wrote, “@virendersehwag never expected your patriotism to be bought in such a way. You were my fav on and off the field, Viru. This is really sad. Pahalgam’s horror on Hindu tourists will never be forgotten. I hope viewership crashes, but this is India; nothing will happen in reality.”

Another user wrote, “Sony’s Asia Cup promo reeks of forced secularism, rubbing salt into our wounds by making the India–Pakistan clash its USP, and ironically featuring ultra-nationalist Virender Sehwag.”

Despite the outrage, the India vs Pakistan fixture will go ahead according to plan after the Indian government gave its green light last week. According to the government’s statement, India will not play Pakistan in any bilateral series but will play the arch-rivals in international tournaments like the World Cup, Asia Cup or the Olympics.

The India vs Pakistan contest will take place on Sunday (Sep 14) as Suryakumar Yadav and Co look to maintain an impressive run against the Men in Green.