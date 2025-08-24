/No more underdog Afghanistan pick spin-heavy squad for tri-series, Asia Cup

Fast-rising Afghanistan announced a spin-heavy squad on Sunday (Aug 24) led by Rashid Khan for the T20 tri-series and 2025 Asia Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates. Along with Khan, Afghanistan will have Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi in the spin department as they play their first Twenty20 internationals this year. The tri-series, also involving Pakistan and hosts the UAE, starts in Sharjah on Friday (Aug 29), while the eight-nation Asia Cup begins on September 9.

The 19-year-old Ghazanfar has yet to play a T20I but has made rapid strides in domestic matches in that format and one-day internationals.

Afghanistan lost in the semi-finals at last year's men's T20I World Cup in the United States and West Indies, but have not played a single T20I since the start of 2025.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib are the fast-bowling options.

Afghanistan face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday.

For the Asia Cup, Afghanistan are drawn in Group B with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, while the defending champions India, Oman, Pakistan and the UAE are in Group A.

Afghanistan face Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on September 9.

Afghanistan also announced a series of three one-day internationals and three T20Is with Bangladesh after the Asia Cup, also in the UAE.

The T20Is are on October 2, 3 and 5 in Sharjah, while the ODIs will be played from 8-14 in Abu Dhabi.

Squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi