/Sehwag recalls telling Rahul Dravid, ‘Tell your coach not to come near me’ - Know behind story

Ugly confrontations often make good stories, and former India opener Virender Sehwag is a pretty good storyteller. Recalling one of the instances from the past, when Australian great Greg Chappell was Team India’s head coach, Sehwag revealed the dressing room spat between the two over Sehwag’s bleak run with the bat. Recently speaking on a chat show, Sehwag revealed a conversation with Chappell, which later became ugly, only for then-Indian captain Rahul Dravid to intervene and separate the two. Sehwag admitted telling Dravid, ‘Ask your coach (Chappell) not to come near me.’

Speaking on The Life Savers Show, Sehwag revealed (Chappell said to him), “If you don’t move your feet, you won’t score runs.”

Confident of his game, the dashing Indian opener reminded him of having scored over 6000 international runs with an average above 50, but Chappell was quick to respond, ‘Doesn’t matter.’



This conversation escalated, with Dravid intervening to pacify it. Even though Sehwag’s confidence and concentration remained intact, Chappell’s last warning (Make sure you score or I’ll drop you) before he walked out to bat motivated him to smash 184 by the end of two sessions.



After returning to the pavilion, Sehwag told Dravid, ‘Tell your coach not to come near me,’ reflecting the mix of frustration and determination that helped fuel Sehwag’s knock.

Sehwag’s glorious career



There was none like Sehwag, never been. As much as he used to love taking the attack to the opposition from the ball one, he was equally good with his backfoot defence and against spin, making him a dangerous customer against even the best of bowlers.



Although he peaked across formats, winning two ICC titles in each (2007 T20 WC and 2011 ODI WC), Sehwag was better off in Tests, in which he featured for India 104 times, scoring 8568 runs at an average close to 50 (49.34). He hit 23 hundreds, including two triple centuries – also the first ever and only Indian to date to achieve this feat.

