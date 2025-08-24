Will Shreyas Iyer succeed Rohit as next ODI captain? Ex-cricketer addresses rumour mill; gives assertive answer

Indian cricket and the rumour mill seem to walk in parallel, with something new coming out of it every day. The latest, however, is that Shreyas Iyer would succeed Rohit Sharma as Team India’s new ODI captain. Even though he is not part of the forthcoming 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE, the rumours state that he leads the race, ahead of Shubman Gill, for India’s One-Day captaincy role. Former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra addressed the rumour mill, ending this debate with an assertive answer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said the rumour market has been hot since, shrugging off the latest speculation of Iyer being the frontline choice.

"Good question, because the rumour markets are hot. It was said that Shreyas Iyer would become the captain, that he would pip Shubman Gill to the post. Sir, from where do you get it? In my opinion, the next captain has been decided without an appointment. It has been decided that it would be Shubman Gill," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Gill, however, is shortlisted as the next all-format captain, per the latest reports. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee recently reinstated him into the T20I team for the Asia Cup, also appointing him the new vice-captain. His promotion has come on the back of him becoming the new Test captain. In his maiden Test series as the new skipper, Gill led India to level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (2-2).



Even with the bat in hand, Gill scored 754 runs across five matches, including registering his highest Test score of 269.

Ponting throws weight behind Gill

Not only Chopra but also his former KKR teammate and Australia captain Ricky Ponting backed Gill to assume the ODI captaincy once Rohit decides to hang up his boots. Ponting noted that the BCCI is grooming Gill as Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav’s successor in white-ball formats.

