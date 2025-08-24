/Sachin Tendulkar lauds Cheteshwar Pujara on ‘wonderful career’; credits him for India’s 2018 Down Under success

Once a batting mainstay in India’s Test line-up, Cheteshwar Pujara, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Sunday (Aug 24), bringing down the curtains on a masterful cricket career. A perfect replacement for Rahul Dravid at number three, Pujara has tasted immense success while establishing himself in that position for over a decade. The right-handed batter holds plenty of batting records, having scored over 7000 runs in 103 Tests, averaging 43.60. Although he cemented his place at the top following Dravid’s departure, Pujara played alongside legendary cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, who took to his social media handle to pay tribute to him on his ‘wonderful career.’

“Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3.



You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.



Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out, it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs.



Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!” Sachin wrote on his X handle.

Pujara was one of India’s best Test batters on his second tour Down Under (in 2018). In four Tests, in which India stood tall, winning their maiden Test series in Australia for the first time, Pujara was the top run-getter, scoring 521 runs in seven innings, averaging 74.43, with 193 at the SCG being the highest score by anyone across both camps.



He didn’t stop there.



Two years later, on India’s next tour Down Under, another four-match affair, Pujara played a handy role in helping India stay ahead of the hosts and scripted history by repeating the past heroics. Without their captain and star batter Virat Kohli, who left the series after the first Test, which India lost, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara led the visitors to make a comeback of the ages (in the series), winning it 2-1. He, however, stood fourth on the list of batters with most runs scored (271 in four matches).



Earlier on Sunday, Pujara took to social media to announce his retirement.



"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote. "But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.



"Thank you for all the love and support!” he wrote.