/Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of cricket, drops curtains on illustrious playing career

Indian batting legend Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday (Aug 24) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket as he dropped curtains on an illustrious playing career. Pujara, a veteran of the Indian game, bids farewell after a career spanning more than 15 years and will go down as one of India’s best middle-order batters. He represented Saurashtra in the domestic circuit, where he was again a batting legend, winning several honours.

Pujara announces retirement

"Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support."

A legend of the modern-day game, Pujara was considered Rahul Dravid’s successor in the middle order when the veteran announced his retirement in 2012. Over the years, the 37-year-old represented India in 103 matches, scoring 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with a best of unbeaten 206. He scored 19 hundreds and 35 fifties while donning the famous whites of Indian Test cricket.

He also played in ODIs for India, where he had a brief career, scoring 51 runs in five matches with a best of 27. However, it was his Test form that made Pujara a feature in the Indian team, cementing his place for more than a decade.

He saw a huge decline in form in recent years and was dropped from the Indian side after the South Africa tour in 2021-22. He did return to the side for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023, but that was the last time he represented India.

Pujara did appear in domestic cricket for Saurashtra and in the County Cricket, but those spells were short-lived after dropping from the selection frame. He was spotted in the commentary box recently when India were on an England tour as the visitors were able to garner a 2-2 series draw.