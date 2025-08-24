/BCCI to invite fresh bids for lead jersey sponsor with Dream11 set to exit as Online Gaming Act rolls in - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to welcome fresh bids for a new jersey sponsor after the Online Gaming Bill became a law in India on Friday (Aug 22). After the signature of the Honourable President of India, the law came into force on Friday, meaning there will be no more promotional acts for big companies that involve capital gain through gaming and other related activities. Now the BCCI is set to take a step forward and will end ties with Dream11, an online gaming promotional platform that currently serves as the lead sponsor of the jersey.

BCCI to welcome fresh bid

According to a report in NDTV, Dream11 is "not willing to continue its deal" with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). However, both have yet to make an official announcement.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saiki said when quizzed on the current situation after the Online Gaming Bill was passed in both houses of the Parliament and then by the President.

The report further states that BCCI will welcome new bids as soon as possible and a new sponsor could be on the team’s jersey as early as the West Indies home series. The series starts in the last week of September, meaning the board has one more month to finalise the deal and end the current contract with Dream11 on legal terms.

What happens in the Asia Cup and Women’s World Cup?

As things stand, if the contract is ended before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, then the Indian team will be without a sponsor for the tournament. It is reported that the jerseys for the Asia Cup are already printed, but BCCI will not allow their usage and instead will go without a sponsored jersey, which might lead to legal trouble with Dream11.

On the other hand, ICC does not allow use of the main sponsor for any of its tournaments, meaning Dream11 was never going to feature on the team’s front side of the jersey during the Women’s World Cup. However, any usage of the sponsor on sleeves will also be cut down if BCCI legally exits the contract with Dream11 or finds a new sponsor.