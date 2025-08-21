/India’s $25-billion gaming industry faces blanket ban

India’s fast-growing real money gaming industry, once projected to hit nearly $10 billion by 2030, is now staring at an uncertain future. The government’s proposed Online Gaming Bill threatens to impose sweeping bans that could upend one of the country’s most dynamic digital sectors. The bill aims to regulate and restrict online gaming activities, citing concerns over addiction, money laundering, and fraud. However, critics warn it could cripple innovation and lead to massive job losses in a booming industry that has already attracted major investments and millions of players nationwide.