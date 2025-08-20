/Online Gaming Bill 2025: India to ban online gambling, how are other countries dealing with online gambling?

The Union Cabinet has passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025, to make a sweeping legislation to ban all real money games, ie any online game whether based on skill or chance where users deposits money with expectations for monetary gain. This is the first centralised legal framework in the country to govern online gaming with the rising cases of financial fraud, money laundering and celebrity advertisement, as well as potential for possible terror financing.

While real money games are not exactly gambling but the distinction had been blurred in India due to the absence of a centralised legal framework. Ususally the distinction is clear even though both involves monetary transaction, gambling is based on chance and real money games can include cases of skill based games. The government has recognised eSports as a legitimate competitive sport and excludes from online money gaming ambit, thus refelcting willingness for a potential licensing regime in future.

Here are five other countries that are dealing with Online Gambling differently

China: Online gambling is ban in China. But some state runned lottery, welfare lottery and sports gambling is allowed. According to Article 303 of the Chinese criminal code, individuals convicted are subjected to harsh punishment including fines, imprisonment and death penalty. But in Macau and China gambling, especially online gambling is regulated.

United States: In the US online gambling is complex and evolving landscape. It varies from state to state and a patchwork of state and federal laws. While some states have banned, some states like New Jersey, Delware, Pennsylvania, Navada online gaming are legal and regulated. There are acts like Wire Act of 196, which prohibits interstate betting via wired communication with varied interpretation among Justice Department. Other Federal law such as Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act which bans businesses from knowingly accepting payments connected to unlawful online bets. So there is a license system in place for online casions, sports betting, online poker, and lotteries are state runned.

England: In England online gambling is centralised and is managed by a regulator Gambling Commission, with three types of available license operating licenses, personal licenses, and premises licenses. The liceneses outline details advertising, customer protection, anti-money laundering responsibilities of the operator.

Russia: Russia has banned all online casions, and poker sites. The only exception is online sports betting, which is legal through Russian licensed bookmakers and are registered and regulated under the Federal Tax.

Brazil: Brazil has legalised online gaming and started to regulate sports betting and online casino games in 2023. It was initially legalised in 2018 and was unregulated. Operator wishing to operate online gambling has to obtain a license from the Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA) under the Ministry of Finance.