/5 records of Shreyas Iyer which no other Indian has achieved

Shreyas Iyer is the only player to score a fifty on his captaincy debut for two different IPL teams; for DC, he smashed 93* runs against KKR and 97 runs against the Gujarat Titans as PBKS captain. On his KKR debut as skipper, he also stayed unbeaten with 20* against CSK. Across all three debuts, he has never been dismissed in his debut captaincy match.