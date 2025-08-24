LOGIN
5 records of Shreyas Iyer which no other Indian has achieved

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently slammed the BCCI for overlooking Shreyas Iyer in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Playoffs with three different IPL teams
(Photograph: BCCI/IPL)

Playoffs with three different IPL teams

Shreyas Iyer is among the very few IPL captains to lead three different teams. What makes him unique is that he has taken all three teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings into the playoffs.

(Photograph: ANI)

Only IPL captain to win his very first match with three different teams

Shreyas Iyer is the only player to win his very first match as captain with three different teams. In his debut match as an IPL captain, his team (DC) beat KKR, while his first match as KKR captain saw him victorious over CSK, and his first outing as PBKS captain in 2025 ended in a win against the Gujarat Titans.

(Photograph: Instagram)

Only captain to take Delhi Capitals to IPL finals

Delhi Capitals have played in just one IPL final (in 2020), and it came under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. He remains the only captain to have achieved this so far.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Captaincy debut records with the bat

Shreyas Iyer is the only player to score a fifty on his captaincy debut for two different IPL teams; for DC, he smashed 93* runs against KKR and 97 runs against the Gujarat Titans as PBKS captain. On his KKR debut as skipper, he also stayed unbeaten with 20* against CSK. Across all three debuts, he has never been dismissed in his debut captaincy match.

(Photograph: PTI)

Captained two different IPL teams to finals

In 2024, Iyer guided KKR to the final, which they went on to win. Earlier, in 2020, he led Delhi Capitals to their first-ever final. This makes him the only captain to take two different teams to the IPL final.

