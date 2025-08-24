MCA honours former BCCI president Sharad Pawar, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar with lifetime statues

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday (Aug 23) inaugurated the brand new Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum in the premises of the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The occasion also served for the inauguration of the lifetime statues of Sharad Pawar, former ICC and BCCI president, and Sunil Gavaskar, 1983 World Cup winner. The honours come to both Pawar and Gavaskar have served both Indian cricket as well as Mumbai cricket for their contributions over the last few decades.

Pawar, who has served as the head of the MCA in the past, brought a revolution in Indian cricket, bringing policies and administrative changes for the welfare of cricketers, umpires and those associated with the sport. He also served as the head of the BCCI and the ICC, again playing a crucial role in the development of cricket, not just in Mumbai but in the entire world. The highlight of the museum is a priceless collection of rare and iconic memorabilia gifted by Mumbai’s legendary cricketers, showcasing the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket and its lasting impact on Indian and world cricket.

“I am truly honoured to have this museum named after me. Mumbai’s cricketing journey - from its maidans to the global stage - is a story of talent, dedication and passion. This museum celebrates that rich legacy and the many unsung heroes who have worked behind the scenes to support and grow the sport. I hope it continues to inspire future generations to carry forward the proud spirit of Mumbai cricket,” said Sharad Pawar, an incumbent Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha.

On the other hand, Gavaskar has been a legend of Indian cricket, playing a crucial role in the nation’s maiden World Cup win in 1983. He was previously honoured with a stand named after him in the Wankhede Stadium, but will now have a statue of his own. Gavaskar’s statue takes inspiration from his early 1970s playing style, where he is seen wearing a round cap and raising his bat.

“I must say I’ve always considered myself a student of cricket history. In our playing days, there were no videos - only books and magazines. We learned from reading, from autobiographies, and from the written word. That’s why seeing this museum makes me genuinely happy. MCA has done a wonderful job, not just for Mumbai cricket but for Indian cricket as a whole. Young players who visit will find inspiration in the stories and history preserved here,” Gavaskar said during the event.