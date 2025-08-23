/What is Rinku Singh’s net worth in 2025? A look at his income, IPL salary, and assets

Indian all-rounder Rinku Singh recently grabbed headlines with his explosive batting performance in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League. He smashed an incredible 108 runs off just 48 deliveries, thrilling cricket fans with his powerful sixes and quick scoring. He also earned himself a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, where fans expect him to continue hitting boundaries all over the park.

Rinku’s journey to cricket has been nothing short of inspiring. Born into a humble family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku faced many challenges early in life. Despite the hardships, Rinku worked hard and climbed the ranks of domestic cricket. Today, he is recognised as one of India’s most promising cricketers, known for his fearless batting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rinku doesn't shine on the field, but even off it.

Also read | Which Indian player has made most ODI World Cup appearances? Elite list consists of THESE

Thanks to his growing reputation and consistent performances, Rinku Singh’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands at around Rs. 20 crore (approximately $2.4 million USD). His wealth comes from various sources, including his cricket earnings, brand endorsements and smart investments.

Breaking Down Rinku Singh’s Net Worth

BCCI Contract: Rinku holds a Grade C central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earning about ₹1 crore per year. IPL Earnings: His biggest financial boost came through the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rinku’s performances boosted his IPL value. For IPL 2025, KKR retained him with a whopping ₹13 crore contract, up from just ₹55 lakh in earlier seasons. Brand Endorsements: Rinku has attracted several brand deals, including endorsements with cricket equipment makers and lifestyle brands, earning him additional income each year. Investments: He has wisely invested in real estate in his hometown, owning residential plots and farmland, adding to his wealth.