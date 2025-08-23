/What is Rinku Singh’s net worth in 2025? A look at his income, IPL salary, and assets

Rinku Singh’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at ₹20 crore, driven by his BCCI contract, ₹13 crore IPL deal with KKR, brand endorsements and real estate investments in Aligarh.
Indian all-rounder Rinku Singh recently grabbed headlines with his explosive batting performance in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh T20 League. He smashed an incredible 108 runs off just 48 deliveries, thrilling cricket fans with his powerful sixes and quick scoring. He also earned himself a spot in India’s squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, where fans expect him to continue hitting boundaries all over the park.
Rinku’s journey to cricket has been nothing short of inspiring. Born into a humble family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rinku faced many challenges early in life. Despite the hardships, Rinku worked hard and climbed the ranks of domestic cricket. Today, he is recognised as one of India’s most promising cricketers, known for his fearless batting.
Rinku doesn't shine on the field, but even off it.
Thanks to his growing reputation and consistent performances, Rinku Singh’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands at around Rs. 20 crore (approximately $2.4 million USD). His wealth comes from various sources, including his cricket earnings, brand endorsements and smart investments.
Rinku Singh’s story underlines hard work and determination, inspiring many young athletes across India. With a bright future both on and off the field, Rinku is poised to set to become a big name in Indian cricket.