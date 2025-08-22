/Top 10 athletes with most followers on Instagram: Kohli ranks fourth, check who tops the list

From Lionel Messi to Marcelo Vieira, have a look at the top ten athletes with the most followers on Instagram. There is only one cricketer who features in this list.
Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram’s most-followed athlete with 662 million followers. Even at 40, he continues to score goals at ease. Ronaldo is aiming to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Portugal.
Lionel Messi ranks second with 506 million followers. After leading Argentina to a historic World Cup win in 2022, he's now playing in the MLS with Inter Miami and is already their top goal scorer.
Dwayne Johnson, fondly known as ‘The Rock, ’ boasts 392 million followers. Although he left WWE early, his craze is still the same even now.
With 273 million followers, Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer around the globe. Notably, he is the fastest cricketer to reach 8,000- 14,000 ODI runs.
Neymar is the third most followed footballer on Instagram with 231 million followers. Apart from social media, he shines on the field too. Despite injuries, he remains Brazil’s all-time top scorer, edging past Pele in national goals.
The USA basketball legend LeBron James is the most followed basketball player in the world, with 158 million followers. He is one of the most decorated NBA players, holding the all-time scoring record with 42,184 points: the most by any player in league history.
Mbappe is the most followed French athlete with 125 million followers. At 19, he became the youngest French player to score in a World Cup final.
David ranks seventh with 88.2 million followers. Known for his iconic free-kicks, Beckham is now co-owner of Inter Miami, blending sports and business
Ronaldinho holds the eighth spot with 77.7 million followers. A Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion, he left an unforgettable mark on Brazilian and world football.
Karim Benzema is ninth, boasting 75.7 million followers. The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner was a key player in Real Madrid’s five Champions League victories, showcasing consistent brilliance as a forward.