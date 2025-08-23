Which Indian player has made most ODI World Cup appearances? Elite list consists of THESE names

Winning the ICC ODI World Cup is the highest achievement in a cricketer’s white-ball career. It’s a tournament that truly tests a player’s skill, consistency and mental strength. The format requires teams to excel in the league stage, then bring their A-game to the knockouts, and ultimately handle the pressure of the grand finale. Since its inception in 1975, the ICC Cricket World Cup has been the biggest stage in international white-ball cricket.

Over the years, many great players have played in multiple World Cups. The one who has played the most matches is former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. He played in five World Cups between 1996 and 2011, featuring in 46 matches: the most by any player in ODI World Cup history. Ponting also has the rare achievement of winning the World Cup three times, including twice as captain.

Now, if we ask, which Indian player has played the most number of World Cup matches?

The answer is none other than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar played in six World Cups for India from 1992 to 2011, appearing in 45 matches, just one short of Ponting’s record. He won the World Cup in 2011, which was also his final appearance in the tournament. But his journey wasn’t easy. In 2003, he had to face heartbreak in the final against Australia, despite being the top scorer (673 runs) of that tournament.

Indian players with most ODI World Cup appearances

Sr.No Name of player Matches played 1 Sachin Tendulkar 45 2 Virat Kohli 37 3 Javagal Srinath 34 4 Mohammad Azharuddin 30 5 MS Dhoni 29

Across his six World Cups, Tendulkar scored a record 2,278 runs, the most by any batter in World Cup history. He scored 6 centuries and 21 fifty-plus scores, another world record. Out of these, 1,516 runs came in matches that India won, including 3 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

This elite list also includes modern-day great Virat Kohli, who stands second with 37 World Cup matches. He is followed by Javgal Srinath with 34 matches. Former Indian captains Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni rank fourth and fifth with 30 and 29 matches respectively. Interestingly, Kohli is still an active player and has a strong chance to surpass the top spot. He needs just nine more matches to overtake the current leader.