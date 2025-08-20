5 India-Pakistan stars who made history with a wicket in their first ODI ball

A rare feat in cricket is taking a wicket with the very first ball in ODIs, and only a handful of India-Pakistan players have achieved it. Now let's look at the five bowlers from the two nations who have etched their names into this unique record.
Shahid Mahboob of Pakistan made his ODI debut in Lahore back in 1982, when his very first ball sent India’s opener Kris Srikkanth back to the pavilion at Gaddafi Stadium.
Inzamam-ul-Haq, before he became a batting great for Pakistan, had his fairytale debut moment in Faisalabad in 1991, when he sent legendary Brian Lara back to the pavilion with his first-ever ODI delivery.
India’s Sadagoppan Ramesh pulled off something remarkable in Singapore in 1999, when he struck with his first ball to dismiss Nixon McLean.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, donning the Indian jersey for the first time in Chennai, bowled Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez with a peach of a first delivery that swung in late and uprooted his off-stump.
The latest name on the list is Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem, who in Johannesburg in 2024 struck right away by removing South Africa’s Aiden Markram with his debut ball.