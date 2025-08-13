LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, 5 unbreakable records of Virat Kohli

From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, 5 unbreakable records of Virat Kohli

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 16:41 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 16:41 IST

From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, here is a list of five unbreakable records of Virat Kohli. The list of records also includes the most runs in a single IPL season and the most runs in a single ODI World Cup tournament.

1. Fastest to 10000 ODI Runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Fastest to 10000 ODI Runs

Virat Kohli was the fastest to reach 10000 ODI runs when he reached the feat against the West Indies in 2018. It took Virat 205 innings to become the batter with the fastest 10k runs in ODIs while he was nearing his 30th birthday.

2. Most ODI hundreds
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Most ODI hundreds

Virat holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, with 50 centuries to his name, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49. He reached the milestone during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India finished runners-up.

3. Most wins as India’s Test captain
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Most wins as India’s Test captain

Virat is India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches, having led them to series wins against Australia and England. He also helped India win two Test series in Australia, including a famous one in 2018-19.

4. Most runs in a single IPL season
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Most runs in a single IPL season

In the 2016 Indian Premier League, Kohli scored 973 runs, the highest by any player in a single season, a record that remains unchallenged. Despite his efforts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were unable to win the IPL title.

5. Most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Most runs in a single ODI World Cup edition

During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Kohli amassed 765 runs, setting a new record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record during the tournament, who in 2003 scored 673 runs.

Trending Photo

From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, 5 unbreakable records of Virat Kohli
5

From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, 5 unbreakable records of Virat Kohli

From HAROP to CATS Warrior: Meet India’s 7 most advanced combat drones in 2025
7

From HAROP to CATS Warrior: Meet India’s 7 most advanced combat drones in 2025

50 years of Rajinikanth magic: 8 films every fan must watch
9

50 years of Rajinikanth magic: 8 films every fan must watch

Why Indian PM hoists the national flag on Independence Day and not the President
6

Why Indian PM hoists the national flag on Independence Day and not the President

Su-30MKI armed with BrahMos-A vs Rafale armed with Meteor: Which fighter jet will become more deadly?
6

Su-30MKI armed with BrahMos-A vs Rafale armed with Meteor: Which fighter jet will become more deadly?