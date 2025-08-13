/From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, 5 unbreakable records of Virat Kohli

From fastest 10000 runs to most ODI hundreds, here is a list of five unbreakable records of Virat Kohli. The list of records also includes the most runs in a single IPL season and the most runs in a single ODI World Cup tournament.
Virat Kohli was the fastest to reach 10000 ODI runs when he reached the feat against the West Indies in 2018. It took Virat 205 innings to become the batter with the fastest 10k runs in ODIs while he was nearing his 30th birthday.
Virat holds the record for the most centuries in One Day Internationals, with 50 centuries to his name, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous record of 49. He reached the milestone during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India finished runners-up.
Virat is India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches, having led them to series wins against Australia and England. He also helped India win two Test series in Australia, including a famous one in 2018-19.
In the 2016 Indian Premier League, Kohli scored 973 runs, the highest by any player in a single season, a record that remains unchallenged. Despite his efforts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were unable to win the IPL title.
During the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Kohli amassed 765 runs, setting a new record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament. He broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record during the tournament, who in 2003 scored 673 runs.