/Women's ODI World Cup final host Chinnaswamy Stadium declared ‘unsafe’ after RCB stampede

Women’s ODI World Cup final host and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home stadium, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, has been deemed “unsafe” by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission appointed by the Karnataka Government. This comes just weeks after the stadium was the root cause of a fatal stampede leading to death of 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans after the franchise won its maiden IPL title on June 3. The stadium was one of the alternative hosts for the Women’s ODI World Cup final, which was supposed to take place on November 2.

Huge setback for Chinnaswamy Stadium

"The design and structure of the stadium was unsuitable and unsafe for mass gathering," the commission stated in its report before the Karnataka cabinet, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Karnataka Government set up a one-man commission to investigate the cause of death of 11 fans and other injured during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL-winning celebrations on June 4.

What did the commission state?

The commission cited issues with Chinnaswamy Stadium's “design and structure” that make it “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings. It further noted that continuing to hold such events could pose “unacceptable risks to public safety”.

"Given these systemic limitations, the commission strongly recommends that stadium authorities consider relocating events that are expected to attract large crowds to venues that are better suited for such large gatherings," the commission noted.

Doubts surround Chinnaswamy Stadium hosting Women’s World Cup matches

Now that the commission has passed its verdict and the Karnataka Government is set to implement the precautionary measures, it is unlikely that it will host Women’s ODI World Cup matches. The ICC and the BCCI could act swiftly in coordination with an alternative venue now on the cards. The Women’s ODI World Cup is set to start on September 30 with the final on November 2 under a hybrid model as Pakistan won’t travel to India.